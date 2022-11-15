Join the Makaha Sons for the annual Christmas Concert which is returning to a live in person concert at Hawaii Theatre on December 3rd. The legendary group will be joined by Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, Kamuela Kimokeo, Kelii Puchalski and Halau Kawaiʻulaokala as well as the Sacred Hearts Aca Choir.

The group also announced it has been working on new music that is expected to be released in June of 2023.

To purchase tickets for the “Christmas with the Makaha Sons” concert on December 3rd, visit hawaiitheatre.com. You can also follow on social platforms at Hawaii Theatre, Moonlight Mele, and Makahasons.com