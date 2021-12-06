Christmas Specials at Deck.

Deck. at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel has a special 3 tier pre-fixe menu available on December 24th and 25th. Enjoy the holiday atmosphere while dining on a delicious meal, take pictures with Santa and have a tasty Christmas adult beverage from the bar made by Jessica Newelau who has specialty drinks just for Christmas.

To check the menu or make a reservation, visit deckwaikiki.com

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Friday, December 24th & Saturday, December 25th

4:00 pm – 9:30 pm (Last call 10:00pm)

À La Carte and Prixe-Fixe Menu