Christmas Music with Pena Delima & Alika Moon

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas classics by some of our favorite local artists, starting with Pena Boy Delima and Alika Moon.

The two teamed up to perform “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Alika’s passion for music started when he was a young boy, sharing the stage with Don Ho.

Music is in Pena’s blood, as part of the musical family and top Hawaii group, Kapena.

Kapena DeLima began as the keyboardist at only 11 years old.

In addition to his solo and group endeavors, Kapena is one of the most sought after Studio Engineers and musicians in the islands.