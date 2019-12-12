Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or you’re planning a posh dinner party for ten, head to Deck. at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel for a night out of fun and grinds. Deck. is serving a four course dinner at $60 per person. Inspired by tropical hues and Christmas motifs, the menu resembles a work of art the four-course Christmas prix fixe menu will elevate the occasion.

Christmas at Deck.

Tuesday, December 24

Wednesday, December 25

Four-Course Dinner

$60 per person

4:00 PM – close

4-Course Christmas Dinner at Deck. can be booked

by phone (808) 931-4488, or online at www.deckwaikiki.com.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the free ride credits courtesy of Queen Kapiolani Hotel so that they can enjoy brunch and mimosas responsibly. Lyft users are asked to redeem credits with code QKHOTEL for new users, and code ILOVEQK for existing users. For those driving, $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours; $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter; Honolulu Zoo Parking available for $1.50 per hour.