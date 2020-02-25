Chris Da Clown Celebrates With Living808

The Honolulu Heart Ball is one of the most prestigious gala events in Hawaii. It is the American Heart Association Hawaii Division’s largest fundraiser. The event features a scrumptious dinner (which thanks to the Sheraton Waikiki’s catering team will feature food that meets the Association’s food and beverage toolkit guidelines). Great entertainment, and of course the Heart Ball’s famous silent and live auctions will cap off the event. Guests will also be treated to a few surprise presentations that they will be talking about long after the event.

The American Heart Association’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. In Hawaii, the Association volunteer leaders and staff have set goals aimed at reducing health disparities in our communities. Your health should not be dictated by your zip code and unfortunately, in some communities that is the case. The Association is working in a number of ways to change that.

Date/Time - February 29, 6 p.m.Location - Sheraton Waikiki Hotel Ballroom