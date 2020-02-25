On the first day of Living808’s 5 year birthday celebration, Chris Da Clown came on the show and had some fun with the John, Tannya, and Mikey. Chris has been performing for over 30 years and has a number of different services including balloon-making, jokes, and more. For all you clown needs for any type of party, contact Chris Da Clown at www.chrisdaclown.com
Phone Number: 808-358-8445
Chris Da Clown Celebrates With Living808
On the first day of Living808’s 5 year birthday celebration, Chris Da Clown came on the show and had some fun with the John, Tannya, and Mikey. Chris has been performing for over 30 years and has a number of different services including balloon-making, jokes, and more. For all you clown needs for any type of party, contact Chris Da Clown at www.chrisdaclown.com