Chris Da Clown Celebrates With Living808

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

On the first day of Living808’s 5 year birthday celebration, Chris Da Clown came on the show and had some fun with the John, Tannya, and Mikey.  Chris has been performing for over 30 years and has a number of different services including balloon-making, jokes, and more.  For all you clown needs for any type of party, contact Chris Da Clown at www.chrisdaclown.com

Phone Number: 808-358-8445

