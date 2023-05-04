It’s common practice for many carpet cleaning businesses to increase the price of job once they arrive on-site. When it’s time to get your carpets cleaned, most of us would you like to save money and not be taken advantage of, so an upfront pricing system is the most ideal. Scott Arkin from Zerorez joined us to share some tips to avoid the bait-n-switch carpet cleaners.

Scott shared, “There are a lot of different processes and steps that carpet cleaners use to clean. And a lot of carpet cleaners advertise a price only to get into the home and then change it. Here’s my quick list: Find out what is included and what is not, don’t just look at the deal. What do they consider a room? are they going to charge you extra for scrubbing? Are stains an extra charge? Are pet accidents an extra charge? Just ask – What are you going to charge me extra for?”

Zerorez includes the steps needed to clean your carpet, many of which the other guys charge extra for, but you should also ask them how they price and what is not included too!

If you are looking to get your carpet cleaned, the Zerorez is transparent with their pricing.

Carpet Cleaning Only: $55 Per Room

Tile Cleaning Only: $75 Per Room

*minimums apply

For more information, call (808) 699-7232 or visit zerorezhawaii.com.