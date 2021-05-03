Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery Celebrates Mother’s Day With Delicious Sweets

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Magazine rates Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery as one of the top bakeries to help satisfy sweet tooths this Mother’s Day.

Located in the Kaimuki area, Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery has been offering some delicious treats for the past 7 years, making them one of the top bakeries named by Honolulu Magazine.

“We are a local bakery specializing in all things baked goods for the past 7 years. We love getting to meet our customers because we get the opportunity to build a relationship with them,” says Janalyn Hiramatsu, Baker at Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery.

From bread pudding to butter mochi and creme brulee, Hiramtsu believes that Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery offers a wide range of options to satisfy anyone’s desert needs.

Hiramatsu says, “Our customers love how extensive our menu is, there’s something for everyone! From waffles, to pastries, donuts and cakes. Our bake shop will satisfy all sweet tooth’s.”

Catering to customers of all ages, Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery is offering a special gift for mother’s day, adding a twist on a product familiar to their clientele.

“For mother day, we are offering a charcuterie box. It includes a variety of cheese, crackers, some hand dipped strawberries and macaroons. Right now we are taking pre-orders and will be ready for pickup this coming Thursday, until Sunday, mother’s day,” says Hiramatsu.

Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery is now accepting pre-orders until Thursday, May 6. Those wanting to do so can order online via the Bakery’s official Instagram account.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: Instagram @ChocolateAndVanilla808

TO PLACE IN ORDER OVER VIA PHONE: (808)-737-2462