In the festive spirit of Christmas, Bloomingdale’s joined Living808 to showcase its latest and most sought-after gifts for the holiday season. Kelly went over to the store to explore the exciting array of holiday offerings with Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Lieu shared that Bloomingdale’s has an impressive range of last-minute gift ideas catering to various interests within the household. Whether you’re shopping for a culinary enthusiast, an entertainer, a traveler, or a fashion aficionado, Bloomingdale’s will have the perfect gift.

The holiday selection includes local food and candy products alongside unique and thoughtful gifts. Picture indulging in the luxury of a towel warmer to keep you snug after a relaxing shower. Bloomingdale’s even offers the expertise of its stylists, ready to assist and guide you through your shopping experience.

To shop the great featured items, visit Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana!

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814