Chez Sports Bar and Grill and Molson Coors

After suffering like many sports bars during the pandemic, Chez Sports Bar and Grill is happy to announced that from December 1st, they are back to regular hours of operation. Chez is serving up some original and tasty dishes thanks to Chef Mike. And thanks to Molson Coors Light, Miller Light, and Blue Moon, the drinks are cold and go down with any of the dishes on the menu. Open every Sunday at 8:00am for breakfast, Chez is also gearing up for the Super Bowl and open for every big televised sporting events. Check them out online to reserve your space today.
Chez Sports Bar & Grill
98-150 Kaonohi St c226, Aiea, HI 96701
Website: http://chezsportsbarandgrill.com