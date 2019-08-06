Cherry Blossom Festival Contestant deadline extended

The 68th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is quickly approaching and the deadline for applicants has been extended to the middle of August. The Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber (HJJCC) is the sponsoring organization of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The HJJCC was founded in 1949 by 45 young nisei (second-generation Japanese Americans).

The chapter was created to fill a void left in the American Japanese community after WWII.

Members are offered the opportunity to participate in Community Service, establish business and community networks, develop professional skills, and learn about the Japanese culture.

Queen Contestants have the opportunity to learn about the Japanese culture through different classes like ikebana, tea ceremony, aikido, taiko, and origami. In addition Queen Contestants have experience participating in Professional Development classes that help develop skills like public speaking, and visual presentation.

In addition the Sakura Hawaii Alumnae Organization was developed for Cherry Blossom Festival alumni, to reconnect, volunteer, and share the Japanese culture with our communities here in Hawaii. This is an additional opportunity to build sisterhood and a network of support.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is 100% run by volunteers, many of them are past contestants and are also members of Sakura Hawaii Alumnae too!

In order to apply please visit www.cbfhawaii.com Applicants must be of 50% Japanese ancestry, be a US citizen and Hawaii resident, and be 19 years of age by Sept 1 2019 and not older than 28 years of age as of April 1, 2020 Website/Link: www.cbfhawaii.com