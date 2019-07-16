Chef Sam Choy’s Recipe for Tahitian Shrimp Luau with Fresh Spinach

Chef Sam Choy dropped by Living808 to cook up a special spinach dish for Living808 for National Spinach Day.
Sam whipped up Tahitian Shrimp Luau with fresh spinach.
Here’s the recipe:
TAHITIAN SHRIMP LUAU WITH FRESH SPINACH
1 large package fresh spinach
2 can coconut milk
2 medium sweet onions, diced
1 block butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Sugar to taste
Method:
Blanch spinach into boiling water. Remove, chill and coarsely chop. Sauté onions in butter until translucent (4-5 minutes). Add shrimp and saute until shrimp is cooked (about 4 minutes). Add 1 1/2 can coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Fold in fresh chopped spinach and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Adjust taste with sugar. Enjoy!
Here are some fun facts about spinach:
- Just half a cup of raw spinach counts as 1 of the 5 servings of fruits and vegetables you should eat a day.
- There are only 23 calories in 100 grams (3.5 ounces of spinach)
- Spinach is a member of the goose-foot family, which makes it a relative to beets and chard
- In the 1930’s, U.S. spinach growers credited Popeye with a 33% increase in domestic spinach consumption.
- The spinach growing town of Crystal City, Texas, erected a statue of Popeye in 1937.
- Spinach leaves are a mild diuretic and mild laxative.
- Medieval artists extracted green pigment from spinach to use as an ink or paint.
- China is the world’s largest spinach producer with 85% of global production.
- Spinach is best eaten fresh. It loses nutritional properties with each passing day.
- Oxalate, found in spinach, may cause kidney stones in some predisposed individuals.
- California produces 74 percent of the fresh spinach grown in the United States.