Chef Sam Choy’s Recipe for Tahitian Shrimp Luau with Fresh Spinach

Chef Sam Choy dropped by Living808 to cook up a special spinach dish for Living808 for National Spinach Day.

Sam whipped up Tahitian Shrimp Luau with fresh spinach.

Here’s the recipe:

TAHITIAN SHRIMP LUAU WITH FRESH SPINACH

1 large package fresh spinach
2 can coconut milk
2 medium sweet onions, diced
1 block butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Sugar to taste

Method:

Blanch spinach into boiling water. Remove, chill and coarsely chop. Sauté onions in butter until translucent (4-5 minutes). Add shrimp and saute until shrimp is cooked (about 4 minutes). Add 1 1/2 can coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Fold in fresh chopped spinach and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Adjust taste with sugar. Enjoy!

Here are some fun facts about spinach:

  1. Just half a cup of raw spinach counts as 1 of the 5 servings of fruits and vegetables you should eat a day.
  2. There are only 23 calories in 100 grams (3.5 ounces of spinach)
  3. Spinach is a member of the goose-foot family, which makes it a relative to beets and chard
  4. In the 1930’s, U.S. spinach growers credited Popeye with a 33% increase in domestic spinach consumption.
  5. The spinach growing town of Crystal City, Texas, erected a statue of Popeye in 1937.
  6. Spinach leaves are a mild diuretic and mild laxative.
  7. Medieval artists extracted green pigment from spinach to use as an ink or paint.
  8. China is the world’s largest spinach producer with 85% of global production.
  9. Spinach is best eaten fresh. It loses nutritional properties with each passing day.
  10. Oxalate, found in spinach, may cause kidney stones in some predisposed individuals.
  11. California produces 74 percent of the fresh spinach grown in the United States.

