Chef Sam Choy’s Recipe for Tahitian Shrimp Luau with Fresh Spinach

Chef Sam Choy dropped by Living808 to cook up a special spinach dish for Living808 for National Spinach Day.

Sam whipped up Tahitian Shrimp Luau with fresh spinach.

Here’s the recipe:

TAHITIAN SHRIMP LUAU WITH FRESH SPINACH

1 large package fresh spinach

2 can coconut milk

2 medium sweet onions, diced

1 block butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Sugar to taste

Method:

Blanch spinach into boiling water. Remove, chill and coarsely chop. Sauté onions in butter until translucent (4-5 minutes). Add shrimp and saute until shrimp is cooked (about 4 minutes). Add 1 1/2 can coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Fold in fresh chopped spinach and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Adjust taste with sugar. Enjoy!

Here are some fun facts about spinach: