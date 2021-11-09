Chef Sam Choy and Host John Veneri Team Up to Make A Delicious Soup With Salty Wahine Products

Honolulu (KHON2) – Chef Sam Choy and host John Veneri, create a homemade soup courtesy of Salty Wahine products. 

Locally owned and operated, Salty Wahine provides award-winning seasoning to help spice dishes. Salty Wahine uses local flavors of not only herbs and spices, but tropical fruits to create amazing fruit-infused blends.

Customers will get a chance to check out two of Salty Wahine’s booths at the Made In Hawaii Festival the weekend of November 11th. 

For more information on Salty Wahine and a selection of their herbs and spices, customers are encouraged to check out their website. 

www.saltywahine.com

