Chef Jason Peel Opens New Modern Izakaya Restaurant and Bar

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Chef Jason Peel is gearing up to open Nami Kaze, full-service modern izakaya restaurant and bar.

Unlike most izakaya restaurants in Hawaii, Nami Kaze will feature a sushi counter, private dining room and a retail fish market by Fresh Island Fish.

“During our opening, we will be offering okazuya (local-style Japanese delicatessen) and sushi to go. Now more than ever, it is important to continue supporting local shops and restaurants throughout the community during these uncertain times. This will allow us to serve our guests in a safe way before introducing Nami Kaze’s full menu of offerings,” says Jason Peel, Chef at Nami Kaze.

Not only does Nami Kaze pay homage to the source of our ingredients but also represents health and an environmentally-conscious approach here in Hawai‘i.

Peel says, “We are excited to connect the public with the land & sea–to–table industry through an innovative izakaya menu, educational experiences, and events.”

Nami Kaze is located at 1135 N Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817.