Chef Mckenna Shea, Executive Sous Chef at Maui’s Pacific’o on the Beach, was crowned Chopped champion on the season 54 premiere episode entitled “A Bunch of Abalone!” that aired last night on the Food Network. Chef McKenna beat out three other chefs to take tine $10,000 top prize.

“As soon as I got in there and got started I started making plans, learning what was in the pantry, already thinking about the dinner and dessert route. I was strategizing for sure,” said Chef Shea.

Chef McKenna Shea also shared that keeping her nerves under control was one of the main challenges that she faced while filming. A long-time fan of Chopped, Chef Mckenna found that she held herself to very high standards where she endeavored to win the competition from the very beginning.

To celebrate McKenna’s momentous win, Pacific’o on the Beach is offering a special Chopped-inspired Fried Abalone. The dish is made with Kula watercress, crunchy radicchio, veggie chip breaded big island abalone, on top of an ube niçoise vinaigrette and is available for one month only, March 15 – April 15.

In 2019, Shea joined Pacific’o on the Beach as their youngest leading female chef and soon became Sous Chef in 2020. Shea now holds the title of Executive Sous Chef.

Check out Pacific’o on the Beach at https://www.pacificomaui.com/