Chantecaille Family Sets Standard for Natural Products & Causemetics

Honolulu (KHON2) – Chantecaille Beaute Vice President Alex Chantecaille sat down with Living808’s Tannya Joaquin at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana for an insider’s peek at the chic and natural family brand that’s all the buzz from Hollywood to Hawaii.

Popular products include a Bio Lifting Mask to tighten and a Gold Recovery Face Mask to soothe & smooth.

Chantecaille Skincare is free of Phthalates, Sulphate Detergents, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Palm Oil, Synthetic Colors, Synthetic Fragrances, GMOs and is Cruelty-free and Vegan.

“We believe in the healing powers of flowers and plants so we build our formulas on pure ingredients and innovative science,” says Chantecaille. “We are proud to give back to charities that protect wild species and spaces.“

Insider tip from Alex Chantecaille, who flew from New York to Hawaii, bring your best beauty products with you. In her words, “Any flight you take without the 24K Gold Mask in your carryon is a missed opportunity… I mean who doesn’t want to step off a more toned, glowing, firmer looking visibly renewed complexion? The hexapeptides, silk, probiotics and botanicals are a truly luxurious cocktail tailored for any flight.”

Chantecaille has a reputation as the “cause-metics” of the industry for its campaigns giving back to worthy causes.

“Both as a company and as human beings, we take from nature and are inspired by it… So the true joy of doing what we do is giving back to nature on a daily basis, whether we are protecting wild horses, sea turtles, coral reefs or African elephants,” shares Chantecaille. “It’s so rewarding seeing the smile on our customers’ faces when they learn that the new palette they just bought is helping protect an endangered species… Those are the moments that stay with you. And the gratitude my family and I receive from the Philanthropic Foundations we support.”

The family business has 2 decades of success, with Alex’s mother Sylvie, the creator of Chantecaille, known as one of the industry’s foremost innovators.

It’s a true family As Creative Director, my sister Olivia develops all of our modern, unique products and drives the company’s vision across public relations, advertising and social media. As director of Media Productions, my brother Philippe brings his love for art and photography to his work creating brand imagery and videos. My father Olivier serves as our Chief Financial Officer, where he combines his business acumen with his inherent passion for the environment. As the Vice President of Sales and Promotions, I travel the world creating, planning and executing our sales and promotional strategies. We are a busy family!

