The Social Security Administration has announced an 8.7% increase in social security payments. More than 65 million people will get the increase of about $140 more per month that will start in the new year. Medicare has jumped on the bandwagon of saving beneficiaries money too. They will reduce premiums that are deducted for Medicare insurance and that will also put money back into your social security check. Martha Khlopin, Managing Director, Get2insurance.com, joined us with more on what this could mean for you.