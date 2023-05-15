Prepare to be captivated as Chamber Music Hawaiʻi brings a timeless classic to life in a unique and unforgettable way. The acclaimed ensemble, Tresemble, is set to perform the original Spanish flavored score live while the swashbuckling silent movie classic, “The Mark of Zorro,” graces the big screen. This extraordinary event promises an evening of enchantment and adventure, transporting audiences back to a bygone era of cinematic magic. Conductor Rick Benjamin and Chris Cabrera, CMH General Manager, joined us with all of the details.

“The Mark of Zorro” is a timeless masterpiece that has captivated audiences for generations. Released in 1920, this swashbuckling adventure introduced the world to the dashing hero, Zorro. Set in old Spanish California, the film tells the story of Don Diego Vega, a wealthy nobleman who dons a mask to become the legendary Zorro, defender of the oppressed. With its dazzling sword fights, daring stunts, and romantic intrigue, “The Mark of Zorro” has stood the test of time and remains an inspiration for countless films that followed.

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi at the Movies offers a unique twist on the cinematic experience by combining the visual spectacle of a classic film with the live performance of an exceptional musical ensemble. This fusion of arts creates an atmosphere that breathes new life into the film, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the story and experience it in an entirely fresh way.

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi at the Movies Presents: “The Mark of Zorro” promises an evening of nostalgia, excitement, and artistic brilliance. For tickets and more information, visit chambermusichawaii.org.