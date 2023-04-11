Central Union Church Preschool and Kindergarten grew out of an informal cooperative playgroup founded by young mothers in the Church in 1928.

John met up with Veronique Braithwaite, Preschool Director at Central union Church, and she shared some history behind the Church and how it’s growing every year.

Central Union Preschool or CUPS as we fondly refer ourselves as, provides a nurturing and stimulating environment with a program designed to promote the cognitive, social, physical, emotional and spiritual growth of children. These early learning years are the foundational years for young keiki and our goal is to fostering a love for learning, inquiring and confidence that will allow our keiki to grow and excel in their continued learning journey beyond our preschool program.

There is also an event happening on April 28 called Central Union Preschool Dazzle 2023, which has been an ongoing tradition that the preschool has held for many years. There will be an online auction and there will be special featured chefs and local restaurants as well. John later met up with Chef Katrina Perez to see if he could get some sneak peaks on what to expect for the event.

For tickets to the event, you can check out bit.ly/Dazzle2023