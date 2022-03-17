Former University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warrior football coach, Rich Miano, joined Living808 to talk about the activities happening this weekend to celebrate the life of the late Colt Brennan, one of the most decorated quarterbacks in UH Mānoa history and all of college football.

Miano first discussed Sunday’s activities at Dukes Beach in Waikiki. The event gets started at 8am with speeches from former coach June Jones and current coach Timmy Chang. Also on hand will be the entire UH Football team and family members from California. Ashes will be spread at sea with a public paddle-out shortly after everyone speaks on the beach and a short prayer is given.

On Saturday Coach Rich Miano will be holding a keiki clinic with some former players and coaches helping children with agility drills and a morning filled with fun.

KHON2 will be airing a special on the life of Colt Brennan and the tragedy surrounding his substance abuse and untimely passing. The first showing is scheduled for May 11th on KHON2. Check khon2.com for rebroadcasts and information on how you can participate with the Colt Brennan fund that was started by the Brennan ʻOhana.