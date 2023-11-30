As Tommy Bahama reaches its pinnacle of chic and comfortable fashion, it’s essential to unravel the essence behind its success. Known for beautiful prints, luxurious fabrics, and exceptional fits, the brand seamlessly blends glamour with relaxation in its swimwear and cover-ups. The twist bandeau bikini, a best-seller, exemplifies the brand’s commitment to an exceptional fit, with customizable tie-back details and a removable strap for added security.

In the world of swimwear, fit reigns supreme, according to Lissette Marquez a Tommy Bahama swimwear specialist. Displayed on Living808, a mini fashion show presented the one-shoulder one-piece suit, featuring a dramatic design with a tortoise ring detail, showcases the brand’s dedication to providing not just style but comfort. The emphasis on fit extends beyond the beach, as the suit can effortlessly transform into a chic body suit when paired with a wide-leg pant or maxi skirt.

Tommy Bahama’s signature prints are a testament to its commitment to unique artistry. The in-house team of designers and artists creates one-of-a-kind artwork, such as the bold Bird of Paradise print featured in a caftan, also displayed on the show. Starting as a watercolor painting, the artwork is meticulously printed onto the fabric, transforming each piece into a wearable work of art.

Diving into resort wear trends, Tommy Bahama effortlessly combines everyday styles with special occasion dresses. The Ikat print midi dress, with metallic lurex thread for a touch of shine and elegant balloon sleeves, epitomizes the brand’s versatility and chic aesthetic.

To bring the Tommy Bahama experience closer to its patrons, a pop-up event at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts. Scheduled for December 2nd from 1-4 pm on the 2nd floor, where Lissette will be offering personalized fittings. Attendees can also enjoy Tommy Bahama appetizers and mocktails, along with entertainment from musician Liam Moleta and a special coconut feature by Alexander Hubbard, the “coconut guy.” Adding excitement to the event are exclusive gifts with purchase, including beach towels and reusable bags, as well as a guest contest offering a beach giveaway with chairs, a cooler bag, and a $100 gift card to Tommy Bahama.

As Tommy Bahama celebrates its one-year milestone, its commitment to style, comfort, and unique experiences continues to shape the fashion landscape. Join the team this Saturday for all the fun filled fittings on the second floor of Bloomingdale’s at the Ala Moana Center.

https://www.tommybahama.com