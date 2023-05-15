Make Music Day is an international celebration that has been captivating music enthusiasts since its inception in 1982 in France. This annual event aims to showcase the unifying and uplifting power of music, spreading joy and building communities. Taking place on June 21st, coinciding with the Summer Solstice, Make Music Day brings together musicians, performers, and music lovers in over 1,000 cities and 120 countries worldwide. In Hawaiʻi, Make Music Hawaiʻi serves as the official chapter of this global phenomenon, hosting a variety of musical experiences across the islands. Nalani Jenkins, Founding Member of Na Leo, joined us with the event details.

When asked about the type of musicians they are seeking, Nalani shared, “We encourage every kind of musician – young or old, amateur or professional, of every musical persuasion – to pour onto Hawaiʻi’s streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers.” The event embraces inclusivity, inviting musicians from diverse backgrounds and skill levels to participate. All Make Music Hawaiʻi events are free and open to the public, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the harmonious festivities.

As for the venues, Make Music Hawaiʻi welcomes all types of businesses and locations to register. Whether it’s a cozy café, a lively bar, a cultural museum, a shopping center, or a standard musical venue, all are encouraged to join. However, it’s important to note that access to the performances must be free for the public. Some notable venues participating in this year’s event include Tamarind Square in downtown Honolulu, Next Door in Chinatown, and the Royal Hawaiian Center. The organizers are also actively seeking additional venues on the neighboring islands, amplifying the reach of Make Music Hawaiʻi.

Musicians and venues can easily sign up to participate in Make Music Hawaiʻi by visiting the official website, MakeMusicHawaii.org.