Today is National Taco Day and Living808 celebrated with tacos and more from Alejandro’s Mexican Food. The owner and founder Alejandro Alvarado joined us with the details on his three restaurant locations.

“We have been in business since 2011 and we started on a small push taco cart. Our very first day was inside of MadDogs Saloon at the old Waikiki International Market Place. And we did 4 years in around that block doing late night vending. In 2015 we opened a brick and mortar in the back of Kalihi Valley. We started with our Carnitas tacos being our staple and feel that it’s still the case today. Although the carne asada burrito is the most ordered item, I feel the flavor runs deeper in the carnitas.”



Today they are celebrating with their Taco Tuesday deal which is .50 cents off a la carte tacos!

List of Locations:

Kalihi Location- 2831 Kalihi Street

Limited Parking directly in front of the building and neighborhood street parking.

Kapahulu Location- 949 Kapahulu Avenue

Limited Parking behind the building and also neighborhood street parking

Pearl City Location- 850 Kamehameha Hwy

(Pearl City Shopping Center) Full parking lot and plenty of parking

