Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and we are celebrating with a local favorite! Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches has been serving up delectable frozen treats with a touch of Aloha for over ten years now. Paul and Barbara Logan, owners of Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches, joined Living808 to talk about what sets the delicious desserts.

Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches offers a large variety of flavors, each crafted with passion and attention to detail. Among their top sellers are the North Shore Coffee, featuring island-grown and custom-roasted beans, and Lilikoi, the very first flavor they introduced, which was inspired by the fruit growing on their farm. Other favorites include Funky Monkey, adorned with hand-caramelized bananas, and the timeless classic, Cookies & Cream. They even have different sized sandwiches!

With a production plant in Las Vegas, Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches has taken their delicious treats to the Southwest, making their magic accessible to fans, both old and new. The sandwiches can now be found in select Whole Foods Markets, Nellis Air Force Base, and stores like Crunch of Aloha and Leilani’s Attic. Additionally, they have made their way to Arizona’s Whole Foods, with more exciting locations to be announced soon.

Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches marks its 10-year anniversary with gratitude for the incredible journey thus far. Paul and Barbara attribute their success and longevity to their passionate teams, both in Hawai’i and Las Vegas, who are instrumental in making their vision come to life. They also cherish the strong partnerships with retailers such as Waialua Fresh, Island X, Whole Foods, the Military, ABC stores, and Foodland, which have been integral to their growth and success.

To learn more and savor the goodness of Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches, visit their website at unclesicecream.com.