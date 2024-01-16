Living808 once again celebrating National Bagel Day with a twist, extending their bagel festivities throughout the week alongside their favorite bagel companion – Bagelista.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Bagelista, John Veneri got excited, “If you’ve ever tried a Bagelista bagel, you would know that this is one special bagel.” Crafted in New York with the secret ingredient of pure New York water, these bagels embody the quintessential New York texture – crispy on the outside and irresistibly chewy on the inside.

Bagelista, is flash-frozen making it easier for you to freshly bake it at home within minutes. John and Mikey Monis decided to keep it simple for their Bagelista celebration, opting for a Plain Bagelista paired with tasty strawberry jam and a choice between butter and cream cheese.

With a unanimous “Mmmmmmm” after taking a bite, they declared the bagel’s deliciousness, expressing its versatility with various toppings or even enjoyed plain. Mikey said, “That is so good! I could eat this as a snack anytime.”

For those eager to join the Bagelista celebration, John shared a tip: “If you are going shopping TODAY, you can find them on sale at Longs Drugs and Foodland stores, in the freezer section of your favorite store.”