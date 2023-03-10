March 11th is World Plumbing Day and we are celebrating with Mark Mizusawa from 535 Plumbing who joined John Veneri on Living808. Mark introduced the Living808 viewers to NUFLOW.

“In Hawaii, we have a lot of homes and apartments built decades ago and pipes will break or leak. NUFLOW is an excellent, more affordable alternative to getting old pipes replaced. It can save your pipes and your budget. It basically creates a pipe-within-a-pipe, by relining pipes with an epoxy-saturated liner. It’s one of the best ways homeowners can fix leaky pipes without replacing the entire pipe.

It can patch pipe leaks in inside and outside the home. NUFLOW has been specializing in this product for a long time. It works with numerous piping materials, it can work with bends in your piping and gaps from corrosion. Using NUFLOW is more affordable, the job is done quick and it will last for years to come.”

If you’d like to learn more or hire a plumber, visit 535plumbing.com or call (808) 300-0535