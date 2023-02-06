Pesca Waikiki Beach is a luxurious Mediterranean seafood restaurant with panoramic views located at the top of the iconic Ilikai Hotel. They use fresh ingredients from all over the world daily, and have an impressive menu for both food and beverages. Pesca offers daily breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner for an exceptional all-day dining experience.

For Valentine’s Day, Pesca is offering a four-course menu for $120/pp. Living808 learned more about the restaurant and their plans for the holiday with Bill Nickerson, the new general manager.

For reservations and information, visit pescasea.com