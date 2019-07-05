Celebrate the Obon season at The Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest

The Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest celebrates historic Mō’ili’ili and the Obon season on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1110 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot and Coyne Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The annual event is a modern street festival alongside Honolulu’s largest Bon Dance and highlights the cultural diversity, history, and businesses of Mō’ili’ili. Kamehameha Schools in partnership with the Mō’ili’ili Hongwanji Mission and other community organizations including the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, The Mō’ili’ili Community Center, and the Old Town Mō’ili’ili Business Association have come together to deliver this lively event for their community.

In its 8th year, Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest has grown into a dining, shopping and family-friendly event destination. In addition to the parking lot of the Varsity building, food trucks will fill Coyne Street between University Avenue and Kaialiu Street. Over 25 popular food trucks and mobile food vendors will participate alongside keiki games, cultural activities, DIY projects and lots of shopping from local retailers and pop up shops.

Mo‘ili‘ili Summer Fest

Date/Time- Saturday July 6, 2019 / 5:00 p.m. To 10:00 p.m.

Location- 1100 University Ave., the former Varsity Theater parking lot.