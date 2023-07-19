Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is celebrating the release of the new ‘Barbie’ movie with customer makeovers and local vendors.

With the highly-anticipated premiere of the 2023 Barbie movie, Bloomingdale’s is offering an exclusive womens RTW line by Aqua launch, where customers will get the chance to participate in makeovers.

“We’re really excited to be a part of the excitement with the new ‘Barbie’ movie. This is a great way to celebrate the premiere, by getting dolled up like the one and only Barbie. A good idea is to get a makeover and then head over to the theatres to truly feel immersed in the film,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

In addition to the makeovers, throughout the weekend, customers will be able to shop local vendors.

“We are so honored to work with Bloomingdale’s. It’s cool to know that a huge corporation like Bloomingdale’s supports small businesses like ours,” says Elaine Lin, owner, Honolulu Mochi Company.

Those looking to be a part of the “Local Island Gift Event” are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s every third Friday and Saturday of each month.

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814