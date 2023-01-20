The Lion Dance is a tradition dating back thousands of years ago. There are many stories that go along with the traditions. The most important thing is to keep in mind that the Lion brings good luck where ever he/she goes. So you always want a Lion Dance at all of your happy occasions and celebrations. Weddings, birthdays, grand openings, anniversaries, graduations, and of course, New Years’ celebrations. The Asian Lion Dance Team will be out at many celebrations this weekend and as Co-Coordinator Brandon Ho explain, they are always looking for new members that are willing to participate.

“Lion dancing is a physical, athletic, activity. Like everything else, you will get out of it what you put into it. We train like athletes in any sport. We stretch. We do strength training. We do Cardio. And along with all of that, you will learn the lessons and traditions of the culture in the specific forms and routines of lion dancing. But the fabulous part about lion dancing is that you will be doing all of it while having a whole lot of fun so you won’t even realize it’s exercise until you get home and collapse in bed.”

For more information, call 808-277-8231 or you can find them on Instagram @asianliondanceteam

And remember this is the year of the Rabbit is famously known as the year of Hope. While the Rabbit is the fourth zodiac animal in the Chinese calendar, it is known to be the luckiest out of all the 12 zodiacs. It personifies elegance, mercy, kindness, and beauty. People who are born in this year are peaceful and calm.