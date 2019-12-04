Celebrate the Holidays with Henry Kapono & Hawaii Honda Dealers

Hawaii Honda Dealers and Grammy-nominated artist Henry Kapono are helping music lovers unwrap the holiday season with concerts featuring Henry Kapono’s classic songs.

The three-part series titled “Happy Holidays from Henry & Hawaii Honda Dealers; Celebrate the Holidays with the Classic songs of Henry Kapono and Cecilio & Kapono” will take place throughout the month of December, providing residents all over Hawaii the chance to jam along to some of Henry Kapono’s most popular albums such as Henry Kapono’s “Home in the Islands” which is also Hawaii Honda Dealers Association’s theme song.

Kapono will also perform several Cecilio & Kapono classics. A portion of the proceed to benefit The Henry Kapono Foundation.

Upcoming Concert Dates

December 10, 2019

The Blue Note Hawaii

6:30 & 9 PM

Purchase tickets at Bluenotehawaii.com

December 19, 2019

The Royal Kona Resort (Henry Kapono & Johnny Valentine)

5:00 PM

Call 808 329-3111 for details

December 21, 2019

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center

7:30 PM

Tickets on sale soon