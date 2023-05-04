Living808 is excited to announce the grand opening of apt. by HomeWorld’s first location in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6th, from 10 AM to 6 PM at 455 Ward Avenue.

Designed to cater to urban Honolulu dwellers, the new store specializes in furnishing and styling condos. The 20,000 square-foot showroom features handpicked furniture and decor perfect for urban island living. Home Furnishing Consultants are available to offer complementary design consultations and specially curated furniture packages for new condo developments.

Isaac Sakata, apt. by HomeWorld General Manager, says, “We are excited to be opening a new store in Honolulu, bringing styles perfect for modern island living to the Urban Honolulu community.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 10 guests in line at 10 AM will receive $50 apt. by HomeWorld cash. There will be an Instagram photo op wall where customers can enter to win a $500 gift card, and all guests will receive a free gift while supplies last. Visitors can also take advantage of various grand opening promotional offers or receive up to 72 months of special financing upon credit approval (minimum purchase may be required).

Be sure to join the festivities at apt. by HomeWorld on May 6th and discover the latest in home furnishings and decor for urban Honolulu living. Visit apt. by HomeWorld online at apthawaii.com and follow them on Instagram @apthawaii.