As Thanksgiving approaches, the question of whether to cook a feast from scratch or opt for a hassle-free alternative arises. Zippy’s, a beloved Hawaiian restaurant chain, offers a compelling solution with their Zippy’s Turkey Package. Chef Trevor and Jess, from Zippy’s Restaurants, joined us to talk about what makes this package the perfect choice for your Thanksgiving celebration.

The Zippy’s Turkey Package is the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal, featuring a whole, juicy Butterball turkey (10-12 lbs, cooked weight) that serves 8-10 people. What’s remarkable is that it takes just about 2 hours to heat, saving you the time and effort of hours in the kitchen. But it’s not just the turkey; the package includes all the traditional sides you love, from stuffing to cranberry pineapple relish, real mashed potatoes, and King’s Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls.

If you’re craving more, Zippy’s offers the option to add on a pumpkin pie or maki rolls at a special price when ordering the Turkey Package, giving you even more variety for your holiday feast.

For smaller gatherings, Zippy’s has a half turkey package, cutting the turkey in half to avoid excessive leftovers while still enjoying a delicious meal.

Why choose Zippy’s Turkey Package over making your own? Three reasons stand out: convenience, time, and assurance. With drive-thru pick-up at 12 locations, Zippy’s makes it incredibly easy to collect your feast. Plus, the entire meal is expertly prepared, allowing you to spend more quality time with loved ones and less time in the kitchen. You can confidently count on a great Thanksgiving meal without the stress of cooking it yourself.

To make the most of this offer, order online at zippys.com before October 31st and enjoy a generous Early Bird Special discount of $30 off. Even from November 1st to 12th, you can still save up to $20 when ordering online. Act fast, as these packages are selling out quickly. Secure your stress-free Thanksgiving feast today with Zippy’s Turkey Package.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, Zippy’s Turkey Package offers the perfect blend of convenience, quality, and value. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just a few, let Zippy’s simplify your holiday. This year, enjoy a delicious and hassle-free Thanksgiving meal with Zippy’s.

Order yours online now at zippys.com!