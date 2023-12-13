Watanabe Floral continues to bring happiness to your holidays with daily discounts. Now you can celebrate Spirit Week at Watanabe Floral running from December 11-15. Customers can earn daily in-store discounts just by showing off their Christmas spirit. The Spirit Week promotion changes every day so be sure to check them out.

Customers can also earn discounts by participating in their in-store social media scavenger hunt. If you find the Winking Santa or Naughty or Nice at their Nimitz showroom and post a selfie with it to Instagram or Facebook, you’re eligible for a 10% off same day discount on any in-store purchase.

Stop by the Kalihi Showroom located at 1618 North Nimitz Highway or go to www.watanabefloral.com for details of the holiday happenings and festive florals.