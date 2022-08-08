August 8th is SPAM® Musubi Day in Hawaii, and 7-Eleven Hawaii is celebrating SPAM® in all of its glorious forms with a one-day only mix and match promotion! They have five SPAM® musubi varieties at 7-Eleven Hawaii and encourage customers to mix and match them to maximize on the savings.

7-Eleven Hawaii is well known for our Original SPAM® Musubi, but offer a total of five varieties:

Original

Teriyaki

Deluxe (SPAM + Egg)

SPAM® Katsu

Spicy Garlic Butter SPAM®

They work closely with their commissary partner, Warabeya USA, to develop and create fresh food products. They are a certified USDA facility in Waipahu, Hawaii and they locally make the products that are sent to each of their locations in two deliveries each day.

The fresh food products are fresh, never frozen, and follow strict food safety standards. In order to meet the demand, over 1,500 cans of SPAM® are manually opened each day at the facility! 7-Eleven Hawaii first started selling SPAM® Musubi in 1994 and now sell approximately 10,000 units of the Original SPAM® Musubi each day.

This promotion is only valid today, August 8 until 11:59PM. There are 65 locations on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island.

Customers can find their nearest location by visiting 7elevenhawaii.com.