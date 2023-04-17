Born in Kona, Eagle Scout, Ellison Onizuka was the first Asian astronaut to travel into space in January 1985. A year later Onizuka along with six others were selected for the Challenger space mission. The Challenger was set for liftoff on January 28, 1986 but soon after liftoff the orbiter exploded losing six souls including Ellison Onizuka.

The Onizuka Day of Exploration is Hawaii’s largest STEM event held annually. Alim Shabazz, volunteer Chairman of Onizuka Day joined us with all the details on this family friendly event.

“We have an astronaut from NASA, Dan Tani who’s going to be doing a guest talk. We have retired HPD Officer, Chris Caravalho from Mana Comics who will be doing a Comics Talk. Over 100 interactive booths and displays for families to come out and enjoy,” says Alim Shabazz.

The Onizuka Day of Exploration is open to the public and completely free of charge, including parking. It takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 8 AM to 4 PM at University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu. You do not have to be a scout to participate; everyone is welcome to join and explore the exciting world of STEM.

For more information, you can visit onizukaday.com or check on @onizukaday on Instagram.