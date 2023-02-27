Jason Matsumoto a manager at From the Heart Hawaii joined Living808’s John Veneri in studio to talk all things Pokémon on this special day.

The craze started 27 years ago on this day, February 27th 1996 and there are tons of ways to celebrate. You can start by playing the video games or trading cards. There are tv shows and films, book and manga, comics and apps on your mobile device. You can check out the latest at ‘From the Heart’ at 1199 Dillingham Blvd., Ste C103A, Honolulu, HI 96817 or online @fromthehearthawaii.