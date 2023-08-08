Musubi Café Iyasume has been open since 2000 and has boomed to 6 locations: 3 in Waikiki, Ala Moana Center at Lanai Food court, Keeaumoku by Walmart, and Kahala Mall.

They have 24 different varieties such as Teriyaki Spam, Egg Spam, Bacon egg Spam, Avocado Bacon Egg Spam, Eel Egg Spam, and so many more to choose from.

And each one of the hundreds of fresh musubis are made by hand at each of the 6 locations according to Takaya Osada the VP and COO.

‘Musubi is a part of daily life for us and many local people in Hawaii and at the same time it’s an entertainment for us and many tourists.

We are now selling so many original goods such as Musubi Eco Bags, Musubi Sauce, Musubi T-shirt, and so on.”

For a location near you, visit https://iyasumehawaii.com/ or on social media @musubi_care_iyasume