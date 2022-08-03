National IPA Beer Day falls on the first Thursday of every August! In preparation of the celebration, we are taking you to BREW’d craft pub in Kaimuki. They have a large selection of beers and teamed up with local breweries for a series of “tap attacks”. Nick Keech, the owner of BREW’d Craft Pub, joined us to talk about the perfect place to celebrate with cold beer and great food.

Nick told us about their great offerings, “We are a wide variety of local beers but also have mainland and international beers on tap that are harder to come by here in Hawaii. Brew’d is a great place for small or larger groups, and we are dog friendly. We added a new variation of our hand cut fries, Greek-style. The Greek fries come with feta, tomatoes, olives, red onions and tzatziki sauce. We’ve also added two new large plates; our 12oz rib eye, cut pupu style with a chimichurri sauce and a 16oz bone-in porkchop with mushroom risotto.”

Visit www.brewdcraftpub.com for more information.