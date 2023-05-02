Living808’s John Veneri stopped by Watanabe Floral at one of the busiest time of the year to check up on good friend and General Manager Monte Pereira. The team at the shop was hard at work and John wondered if Mother’s day is as busy as Valentines.

For a single day, it is not quite as large as Valentine’s Day as as usual, we are not open on Sunday, so we won’t be open on Mother’s Day. But, for the week, it is close to Valentine’s Day. This is a big holiday for grave visits. We will be doing close to 2500 deliveries for the week. We ALWAYS promote Mother’s Day Week!! Let Mom enjoy her flowers all week long, don’t wait, especially this year! To help, we offer FREE DELIVERY on Monday and Tuesday May 8 & 9 and many take advantage of that!! Flowers are fresh, and they enjoy it all week long!”

There have been problems with supply for many flower shops this Mother’s Day and that has also affected Watanabe Floral.

“Yes, for sure. There are shortages not only of floral items, especially locally grown flowers, including tropical, tuberose, ginger etc. but also things you don’t think about, like vases, oasis foam and even an extreme shortage of Helium for balloons.”

Despite the shortage of man power and the overload of orders, the team at Watanabe Floral stick to their core values every day and Monte thinks that’s why the business is successful.

“Our values, I believe, is the number 1 reason we have lasted for 77 years, especially through this last 2 years with Covid. Our focus on the Spirit of Aloha with LOTS OF LOVE for both our team and our community. Focusing on others and how we can make a difference and striving for EXCELLENCE in service.”

And all month long Watanabe Floral will be raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network and on Saturday, May 13th, all day long a percentage of the sales that day will go to support the cause.

Get your order in soon and visit online at Watanabefloral.com