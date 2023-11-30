As the holiday season unfolds, the spirit of giving takes center stage on Laulima Day, set for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm. Keiki O Ka ʻĀina is gearing up for a day of local island entertainment, featuring award-winning halau and dance studios, Hoku award-winning entertainers, local high school bands, musical school students, and community programs dedicated to supporting the well-being of our keiki. Momi Akana, CEO of Keiki O Ka Aina, joined Living808 with the details.

Across six locations, families are invited to join the festivities and witness the talents showcased by various groups committed to promoting confidence, self-awareness, and a love for local culture. Laulima Day provides a unique platform for previous partners of the Laulima Giving Program to share their passion for the keiki and future generations through the fine arts. Attendees will have the chance to learn about and enroll their students in these programs.

At each site, KHON talent will be on hand to promote sponsors and programs offered by Keiki O ka Aina, adding a dynamic touch to the celebration. Families are encouraged to participate actively by teaching their keiki kindness and compassion through donations of toys, clothing, or gift cards at designated drop-off stations.

The annual Laulima Giving Program, in collaboration with KHON2, takes center stage, urging community members to spread holiday cheer to families in need. Volunteers and KHON2 staff will be stationed at seven malls around the state on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering entertainment, prizes, and an opportunity for the community to contribute.

This year, a special focus is on Maui, with funds raised during the event directed towards aiding Lahaina residents affected by wildfires. The adopt-a-family program will continue to support families across each of the islands, ensuring that the spirit of Laulima extends to those who need it most. Come join us on Laulima Day to celebrate, give back, and make a positive impact on our local communities.



Locations & hosts:

Kahala Mall

10-1: Kristine Uyeno & Sam Spangler

1-4: Jill Kuwamoto

Windward Mall

10-1: Kamaka Pili & Jenn Boneza

1-4: Howard Dashefsky & Sue Jorgensen

Pearlridge Mall

10-1: Kelly Simek & John Veneri

1-4: Kelly Simek & Jeff Mikulina

Ka Makana Alii

10-1: Kristy Tamashiro & Brittini Friedlander

1-4: Chris Latronic

Queen Kaahumanu Mall (Maui)

10-4: Brigette Namata

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Big Island)

10-4: Justin Cruz & Gina Mangieri

Walmart Kauai

10-4: Mikey Monis

