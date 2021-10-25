Celebrate Halloween with SALT at Our Kakaʻako Safe Trick-or-Treating & Costume Contest

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can celebrate Halloween with SALT at Our Kakaʻako for a safe Trick-or-Treating event or an online costume contest.

Sunday on Halloween, SALT at Our Kakaʻako is hosting a safe trick-or-treating, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the center. Keiki, families and pets are welcome to visit participating stores, including Lonohana Chocolate, and get free treats. Just look for the signs in front of participating stores.

“At Lonohana, we’re not only giving out chocolate to trick or treaters, but also treats for dogs,” says Katie Ziemann, SALT Tenant Rep./Lonohana Estate Chocolate, Sales & Marketing Manager. “At Lonohana, we believe in supporting local agriculture, growing and making our chocolate here on Oahu. We’re fortunate to partner with a local company that uses locally sourced fish and makes dog treats. We will be giving those out to trick-or-treating doggies, plus our locally grown chocolate at SALT at Our Kakaʻako, on Halloween.”

Lonohana recently launched the Onomea Chocolate line, using their North Shore grown cacao and presenting fun island-inspired flavors, including Matcha Crunch, Passion Orange Guava, Salted Macadamia Nut, and Lime in the Coconut. Lonohana will be giving out samples on Halloween. For the holiday season, you can also get chocolate covered fruits, gift boxes, barbecue rubs, and other great gift ideas.

Website: https://saltatkakaako.com/

Social Media Handles: @saltourkakaako