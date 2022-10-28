The Hyatt Regency Waikiki is throwing an epic Halloween party on Monday! The annual Halloween Party is the largest indoor and outdoor Halloween party in Waikiki on Halloween night. Featuring Hawaii’s best DJs, one of the largest costume contests on Halloween night, and Miller Lite and Vizzy specials! Zach Mau, Promotions Manager, joined us with the details on the annual Halloween Party at Hyatt Regency Waikiki.

The 21+ party starts at 8pm on the Hyatt Pool Deck, the costume contest starts around 11pm and the party goes on until 2am

You can get your tickets online at events.racesauce.com. General admission tickets will also be available for purchased at the door.