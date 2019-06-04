Celebrate Global Wellness Day June 8th at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Global Wellness Day invites guests to be well in paradise at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina for West Oahu’s first Wellness Expo, a complimentary day of curated wellness programs that focus on spa, fitness and culinary, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Global Wellness Day highlights include:

7:00-8:00 am | Rise & Shine on Da Beach: Enjoy a healthy start to the day with a walk around Ko Olina’s beautiful wide sand beach coves, led by Race Ko Olina race director and Ironman triathlete Kirk Fritz. All ages welcome.

8:00-9:00 am | ‘Hawaiian Cardio & Cleanse’: UFC Gym presents a Daily Ultimate Training Class with cross training, medicine balls and sprints on the for the entire family. Cool down and cleanse with cool, scented oshibori towels from the Spa.

9:00-10:00 am | Stretch it out in a dynamic mixed workout blending yoga, plyometrics, and Tahitian dance presented by Lulu Lemon and Fit4Mom Central Oahu.

10:00 am | Traditional Hawaiian Healing Blessing by Kahu Auntie Nettie Tiffany

10:00-11:00 am | Test strength, balance and agility in a hula training session with Ke Ka O Kahiki led by Kumu Hula La`akea Perry. Feeling your warrior spirit? Push your limits with an additional hour of rock running in the lagoon with this award-winning hula halau from Waianae.

With presentations throughout the day from Blue Zones, Hawaii Forest & Trail, Mao Farms, Lets Surf HI, Race Ko Olina, BOCA Hawaii, Trident Adventures, UFC Gym, Lulu Lemon, Orange Theory, Rishi Teas, and more, Global Wellness Day provides a unique opportunity for guests and the community to experience what Hawaiians understand as ‘mana aina’; a vital connection to the land that nurtures body, mind and soul.

Guests can also share their mana with an Instagram moment at a ‘Life on Board’ surfboard selfie wall designed by Four Seasons Artist in Residence Eduardo Bolioli

