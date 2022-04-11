There’s a lot of reasons to celebrate Easter! If you’re looking for an inspiring message, children activities, live music and entertainment, Inspire Church is the place to be.

Inspire Church’s Senior Pastor Lisa Kai joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the preparations and celebration this week at their 6 locations across the state and online.

“Our teams have been hard at work from creative practices to worship rehearsals and even outreaches to bless the community. This Easter, we’ll be having a special hula or hiphop depending on what location you go to, a choir, powerful message and there will also be an Easter Bunny and photo area so you can take some good family photos. It’s going to be great! We also have a fun, safe program for the kids during our Easter Services, and we’ll even be having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 17 at Kalaeloa & on April 18 at Inspire Honolulu & Inspire Kailua.”

Easter services start on Good Friday.

“It’s going to be from Good Friday, April 17 – Monday, April 18. It’s a great time to bring the family for powerful worship, an amazing word, and honestly hope with everything going on in the world. We have locations in Waikele, Mililani, Honolulu, Kailua, Kapolei, Waimea & even Online.”

For more information visit inspirechurch.live/love