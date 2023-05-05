A small family business that crafts each slipper by hand, Island Slipper has all the essentials for everyone in your family. Since 1946 Island Slipper is focused on making the most comfortable and dependable slippers for your wāwae (feet). It may seem Island Slipper only caters to adults but some of their smallest sizes (Men’s: 4 and Women’s: 5) might fit high school or middle school children.

The very popular pineapple slipper print is back in stock and in sizes for keiki. Below is a list of popular slippers for the young ladies and men in your life.

Women’s Leather Thong Platform with Studs Price $124.95

Available in Women’s size 5 to 11

Color: Black / Pewter Pyramid Men’s Nylon Thong Price $79.95

Available in men’s size 5 to 16

Colors: Black (shown), Koa, Jungle, Palm, Kahiki, Kanaka, Kapa, Jarhead Camo, Blue Camo Classic Suede with Studs Price $149.95

Available in Men’s size 4 to 16 – Women order one size down. Ex. Women’ size 6 order Men’s size 5

Colors: Navy Suede with Star Studs

Island Slipper: www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815