A small family business that crafts each slipper by hand, Island Slipper has all the essentials for everyone in your family. Since 1946 Island Slipper is focused on making the most comfortable and dependable slippers for your wāwae (feet). It may seem Island Slipper only caters to adults but some of their smallest sizes (Men’s: 4 and Women’s: 5) might fit high school or middle school children.
The very popular pineapple slipper print is back in stock and in sizes for keiki. Below is a list of popular slippers for the young ladies and men in your life.
- Women’s Leather Thong Platform with Studs
- Price $124.95
- Available in Women’s size 5 to 11
- Color: Black / Pewter Pyramid
- Men’s Nylon Thong
- Price $79.95
- Available in men’s size 5 to 16
- Colors: Black (shown), Koa, Jungle, Palm, Kahiki, Kanaka, Kapa, Jarhead Camo, Blue Camo
- Classic Suede with Studs
- Price $149.95
- Available in Men’s size 4 to 16 – Women order one size down. Ex. Women’ size 6 order Men’s size 5
- Colors: Navy Suede with Star Studs
Island Slipper: www.islandslipper.com
Ala Moana:
1450 Ala Moana Blvd
Ewa Wing Level 3
Suite #3515
Honolulu, HI 96814
Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:
2201 Kalakaua Ave
Building A Level 2
Suite #A211
Honolulu, HI 96815