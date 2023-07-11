Today is a special day for 7-Eleven Hawaii as they celebrate their 45th birthday. To mark this occasion, the popular convenience store chain has planned exciting offers and giveaways for their loyal customers. John visited Anika Strength at 7-Eleven Hawaii to get the scoop on what they have in store for this momentous day.

Visitors to any 7-Eleven locations in Hawaii can expect a delightful surprise. Starting from 11:00 am, the community is invited to enjoy a free small SLURPEE®, no purchase necessary. It’s a fantastic opportunity to quench your thirst with one of 7-Eleven’s iconic frozen treats. But that’s not all! As a special thank you to their customers, 7-Eleven Hawaii is also giving away a free gift with purchase—an exclusive logo tote. The best part is that there is no minimum purchase required to qualify for the tote, making it accessible to all.

Now, let’s talk about the beloved SLURPEE® flavors. 7-Eleven is famous for offering a wide assortment of delightful flavors to suit every taste bud. Whether you’re a fan of classic flavors like cherry and cola or prefer to try something new and exciting, 7-Eleven Hawaii has you covered. From tropical fruit flavors to limited-edition creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To take advantage of the exciting offers and be part of the birthday celebration, make sure to visit any of the 66 7-Eleven Hawaii locations. To find the store nearest to you.

For more info or to find a location near you, visit 7elevenhawaii.com.