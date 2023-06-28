Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s customers can take advantage of the Fourth of July sale throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

With over 15 brands to choose from, Bloomingdale’s customers are invited to a special discount sale to some of the trendiest designers this summer season.

“We want everyone to participate in our sale, as they can put a whole look together with the selections we have on sale. Such as, kooples sweaters, our exclusive aqua collection and more. It’s easy to mix and match different looks all for 30% off,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

The special discount event is happening from Friday, June 30th and throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Customers are encouraged to shop throughout the store and take an additional 30% off already marked down merchandise. As well as 25% off kama’aina sale on regular priced merchandise.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814