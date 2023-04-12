Honolulu (KHON2) – DECK in Waikiki is kicking off their Artisan Marche event with sustainable businesses and delicious cocktails.

DECK will have its first time market “Artisan Marche” event which will feature local businesses. Guests are encouraged to discover artisanal brands that range from jewelry, to apparel, to local products. In addition to shopping, guests will have cocktail offerings.

“We are inviting local creators with a mission for sustainability to join in on this exciting market event. We are inviting shoppers to support local by shopping sustainability clothing lines such as Benoa Swim, Farm to Jar, Tatami Hawaii, Kiholo Kai and so much more, along with signature drinks,” says Kotomi Chikuse, Event Sales and PR Manager of DECK.

The First Artisan Marche will take place on Saturday, April 15th from 3PM to 7PM. For more information on The Artisan Marche and other DECK events, guests can visit its official website.

The Artisan Marche at DECK:

DECK. WAIKIKI | Artisan Marche