He’s been on many times before showing John, Kelly and Mikey how to have some fun with at-home games.

Well, he’s back to update everyone about new projects and adventures that has been happening for him since the last time we’ve had him on.

Nolan Hong is back, and he shares his latest adventures, from having a role on NCIS: Hawaii, to having a podcast to emceeing events. He does it all!

For more information you can check out his website NolanHong.com or check out his Instagram @TheNolanHong for updates.