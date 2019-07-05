Catch Comedian Pauly Shore at Blue Note Hawaii Saturday July 6th

Actor and Comedian Pauly Shore is bringing his comedy act to the Blue Note Hawaii for two shows Saturday, July 6th.

The star best known for funny roles in Encino Man, Son-In-Law, and Bio-Dome has been doing comedy for more than a decade and looks forward to entertaining Hawaii fans.

He joined Tannya Joaquin on Living808 to talk about his comedy, his podcast called ‘Pauly Shore’s Random Rants’ which has his whole house wired up with cameras.

After his Hawaii shows, Shore will head to Saudi Arabia on the next stop of his comedy tour.

Pauly Shore

Blue Note Hawaii

Saturday, July 6

6:30pm and 9:00pm

Tickets: $35

Website: bluenotehawaii.com

Website: www.PaulyShore.com